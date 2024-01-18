New York's Nassau County Stadium to be ready by May-end for T20 WC

New York, Jan 18 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled computer-generated visuals of the 34,000-seat modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which it expects to be ready by May-end to host matches in time for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

New York is scheduled to host eight matches of the tournament happening in the USA and West Indies, including three games of India. The highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash, pencilled for June 9, will also be hosted at this venue.

ICC said the project in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County, 30 miles east of Manhattan, has started this week, with site fencing erected and work to the outfield now underway. The stadium, which will be completed within three months, will have premium and general admission seating as well as VIP and hospitality suites, including a party deck and cabanas.

In a detailed timeline, the ICC also said it aims to achieve stadium construction completion by May 6, which will also be the day for installation of drop-in pitches. It plans to carry out the completion of testing and commissioning by May 13 and complete the Test event by May 27, ahead of the first game between South Africa and Sri Lanka on June 3.

“We are excited to be unveiling the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. It is an incredibly important milestone in the lead up to the biggest ICC event ever, with work commencing on the stadium which will be able to accommodate 34,000 cricket fans.”

“We are partnering with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure that players and fans can enjoy an unforgettable experience across the eight matches in New York in June this year,” said Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Executive.

Though it’s the first time cricket will be played in a modular stadium, majorly made up of aluminium and steel, an idea like his has been used regularly in other sports, including Formula 1, Golf and the Olympic Games.

Sustainability is key to the project with the grandstands used for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix being repurposed for the T20 World Cup venue with work on the infrastructure scheduled to commence in February.

The wicket, which is a drop-in square – the type used around the world including at Adelaide Oval and Eden Park – is currently being curated in Florida and will be transported by road to New York in early May.

The development of the pitches is being undertaken by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions, led by renowned Adelaide Oval Head Curator Damian Hough, while the outfield is being delivered by the LandTek Group, US-based sports turf experts who have worked with the New York Yankees and New York Mets as well as Inter Miami CF on their stadium and training fields.

The stadium has been designed by Populous, a world-class sports and entertainment venue architecture firm, that has designed some of the world’s most iconic stadia, including Yankee Stadium in New York; the world’s largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad; and English Premier League venue, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In New York, they are the architect of record for both the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Arena Event Services brings expertise from other global sporting events and will provide and install the stadium infrastructure whilst the USA based international sports procurement firm The Parker Company will project manage the build on behalf of T20 Inc.

