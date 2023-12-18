Monday, December 18, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

New Zealand's Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs due to hamstring issues

Fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson has been rested for the remainder of the ODI series against Bangladesh after experiencing stiffness in his hamstring following his arrival home from a Test tour, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
New Zealand's Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs due to hamstring issues
New Zealand's Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs due to hamstring issues _pic courtesy news agency

Nelson (NZ), Dec 18 (IANS) Fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson has been rested for the remainder of the ODI series against Bangladesh after experiencing stiffness in his hamstring following his arrival home from a Test tour, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

Jamieson will have a period of rest leading into the upcoming T20 Series against Bangladesh, starting December 27.

Advertisement

Ben Sears, who was brought in as cover for the BlackCaps bowling attack ahead of Sunday’s game, will now stay on with the squad for the remaining matches in Nelson and Napier, scheduled for December 20 and 23. respectively.

Gary Stead said the decision to give Jamieson the rest period was made with the broader schedule in mind.

- Advertisement -

“There’s a lot of cricket ahead of us and we want to make sure Kyle’s in the best place possible without taking any unnecessary risks. As we flagged when naming the ODI Squad we see the series as a chance to provide opportunities to some new players, and Ben fits that category.”

NZC also said that Finn Allen won’t travel with the team to Nelson after being released to play for the Auckland Aces in Tuesday’s opening match of the Super Smash. He will then join the squad in Nelson ahead of second ODI.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

bc/

Advertisement
Previous article
AUSvPAK: Morris released from squad as Australia name trim squad for Boxing Day Test
Next article
Premier League: Arsenal move to top with dominant win over Brighton
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.