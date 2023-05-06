scorecardresearch
Newly-appointed support staff members Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan arrive in India

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s newly-appointed Analytical Coach Rhett Halkett arrived in India and received a warm welcome in New Delhi from Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh.

After reaching Delhi, the former South African international flew to Bengaluru to join the ongoing Indian Men’s Hockey Team Camp at the SAI Centre under newly-appointed Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton.

Meanwhile, Alan Tan, who was recently appointed as the Scientific Advisor for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, also arrived in New Delhi on Saturday and was welcomed by Hockey India CEO Elena Norman. He will also be flying to Bengaluru to join the Indian camp.

Both Rhett and Alan will be working closely with Chief Coach Fulton as India begin their preparations for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022/23 which is set to begin from 26th May onwards. India will face off in double-headers against Belgium and Great Britain in London, England, and then will travel to Eindhoven, Netherlands to face off in double-headers against the Netherlands and Argentina.

India also have a packed calendar this year with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to take place in Chennai in August, which will be followed by 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “We are delighted to have experienced individuals such as Rhett Halkett and Alan Tan join the Indian camp. With major competitions set to take place in the coming months, the duo, along with Coach Fulton will be integral in ensuring the players are ready to face off against the top teams in the world. We welcome them to India and we are confident they will help in leading the team to new heights this year.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “Rhett Halkett and Alan Tan have several years of experience under their belt and we are delighted to have them join the Indian team. We truly believe the duo, along with Chief Coach Craig Fulton, will push our Indian players and help them not only grow as individuals but also as a team. We give them our best wishes on their journey and hope to see them earn many laurels for the country during their stint.”

–IANS

cs

