Neymar undergoes surgery on left knee

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, Nov 3 (IANS) Brazil forward Neymar has undergone successful surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, medical staff treating him said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier in Montevideo last month and he now faces at least six months on the sidelines,reports Xinhua.

“We were very satisfied with the results,” Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a brief statement.

“It was a success. He will remain in hospital for another 24 or 48 hours depending on his clinical progress.”

Lasmar added that “the next step is rehabilitation and physiotherapy” but he did say when the Al Hilal star would be ready to return.

Specialists have said Neymar will require up to eight months to fully recover, meaning he could miss the Copa America, to be played in the United States next June and July.

–IANS

