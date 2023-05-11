scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

NHRC notices to Ministry, SAI, BCCI, WFI, 15 NSFs for reportedly not having committee as per law to address complaints of sexual harassment

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that there is no Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in the Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) as mandated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013.

Reportedly, the wrestling body is not the only one not having duly constituted ICC. In addition to it, there are as many as 15 of the 30 National Sports Federations who do not meet this mandatory requirement.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of a law, and thus is a matter of concern as it may impact the legal right and dignity of the sports persons.

“Accordingly, it has issued notices to the (i) Secretary, Department of Sports, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, (ii) the Sports Authority of India,SAI (iii) the Board Of Control For Cricket In India, BCCI(iv) Wrestling Federation of India, and all the 15 other National Sports Federations of Handball, Volleyball, Basketball, Weightlifting, Yachting, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Billiards & Snooker, Kayaking & Canoeing, Judo, Squash, Triathlon, Kabaddi, Badminton, Archery, mentioned in the news report, which either do not have even an ICC or properly functional ICCs as required in the law.

“They have been asked to submit detailed reports within 4 weeks including the present status of the ICC in their organization as well as the steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue,” the statement read.

According to reports, five Federations, including the Wrestling Federation, do not even have an ICC.

Four federations do not have the stipulated number of members and another six federations lacked the mandatory external members. It is also stated that one federation had two panels but neither had an independent member.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Sanju Samson is like a young MS Dhoni, says Graeme Swann
Next article
IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo in CSK, feels Irfan Pathan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo in CSK, feels Irfan Pathan

Sports

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson is like a young MS Dhoni, says Graeme Swann

Technology

India will soon have 85K talent pool in semiconductor space: MoS IT

Technology

India tablet market fell 30% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Suffering from chronic pain & fatigue? Here's how to manage

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Divya and Sarabjot win mixed team pistol gold in Baku

Sports

IPL 2023: Uncapped Indian players who have stood out with their performances this season

Sports

IPL 2023: Veterans Dhoni, Mohit, Ishant, Piyush, Amit defying age; showing to the world 'they still have it'

Sports

India U-17 men's football team looks to end Spain camp on high, faces Atletico de Madrid U-18 (preview)

News

Jubin Nautiyal back with a new heartfelt song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, out now

News

Fight for power in politics continues in 'City Of Dreams' Season 3 new trailer

News

Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury cars, instead takes a bike to the gym

News

Jennifer Mistry of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes intense fitness transformation, flaunts chiselled abs

News

Raja Kumari drops the music video of ‘Born to Win’

Sports

IPL 2023: We've got to just keep working on getting better, says Shane Watson after DC lose to CSK

News

Google releases its text-to-music AI 'MusicLM' to public

Sports

IPL 2023: My job is to hit a few balls, don't make me run a lot, says Dhoni after cameo helps CSK win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US