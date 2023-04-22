Night sessions brought forward half hour at French Open

Paris, April 22 (IANS) The traditional night sessions at this year’s French Open will start 30 minutes than that of the last edition, the tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said in a press conference.

Last year’s schedule of night matches sparked some criticism as late finishes might cause problems for fans using public transport to go back home, and also meant less rest for players, reports Xinhua.

Fourteen-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal has publicly expressed that he didn’t want to play on the night.

For the 2023 tournament, which takes place from May 28 to June 11, there will again be 10 night matches, from May 29 to June 7 and will all start at 8:30 pm on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“There will be a 30-minute interactive show with the crowd before the match, and we are trying to offer something really special for this unique match,” Mauresmo said. “But it’s not possible for the operators of the transport system to change its timetable for the last metros.”

The former women’s world No.1 had thrown herself into controversy last year for her comments that women’s matches had less “appeal” when explaining why nine of the 10-night sessions involved men’s matches. She rejected to talk about the quota this year.

“We want to wait until the draw is done and wait on the day to see what matches we might have and which one is going to be the best – the match of the day. For me everything is open,” the two-time Grand Slam winner said.

Nadal had confirmed he will miss the Madrid Open, which starts on 25 April, and there is doubt over his participation at the clay-court major in May.

“It’s obviously a possibility for him not to be able to be fit to come here to Roland Garros,” Mauresmo said about potential Nadal’s absence.

“But the only thing I know for sure is that if there is one tournament he doesn’t want to miss, it is this one. We are still five weeks away from the main draw. I am still hopeful, and I’ll keep my fingers crossed.

“It will be hard (to imagine Roland Garros without him). It would be hard if he doesn’t come, to be honest,” the 43-year-old said.

–IANS

cs