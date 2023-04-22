scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Night sessions brought forward half hour at French Open

By Agency News Desk

Paris, April 22 (IANS) The traditional night sessions at this year’s French Open will start 30 minutes than that of the last edition, the tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said in a press conference.

Last year’s schedule of night matches sparked some criticism as late finishes might cause problems for fans using public transport to go back home, and also meant less rest for players, reports Xinhua.

Fourteen-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal has publicly expressed that he didn’t want to play on the night.

For the 2023 tournament, which takes place from May 28 to June 11, there will again be 10 night matches, from May 29 to June 7 and will all start at 8:30 pm on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“There will be a 30-minute interactive show with the crowd before the match, and we are trying to offer something really special for this unique match,” Mauresmo said. “But it’s not possible for the operators of the transport system to change its timetable for the last metros.”

The former women’s world No.1 had thrown herself into controversy last year for her comments that women’s matches had less “appeal” when explaining why nine of the 10-night sessions involved men’s matches. She rejected to talk about the quota this year.

“We want to wait until the draw is done and wait on the day to see what matches we might have and which one is going to be the best – the match of the day. For me everything is open,” the two-time Grand Slam winner said.

Nadal had confirmed he will miss the Madrid Open, which starts on 25 April, and there is doubt over his participation at the clay-court major in May.

“It’s obviously a possibility for him not to be able to be fit to come here to Roland Garros,” Mauresmo said about potential Nadal’s absence.

“But the only thing I know for sure is that if there is one tournament he doesn’t want to miss, it is this one. We are still five weeks away from the main draw. I am still hopeful, and I’ll keep my fingers crossed.

“It will be hard (to imagine Roland Garros without him). It would be hard if he doesn’t come, to be honest,” the 43-year-old said.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in floral gown as she turns showstopper
Next article
Drew Starkey to star alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Sports

IPL 2023: There might be a Jhulan or Harman in the stands, says Nita Ambani as 19,000 girls witness MI-KKR clash

News

Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team

News

Praneet Bhatt speaks about being part of 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se'

Sports

RFDL a great platform, as a club we look forward to it: FC Goa asst coach Gouramangi Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Covid origins 'may never be revealed': Top Chinese scientist

Technology

ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined for breaching Code of Conduct during RCB vs CSK clash

Sports

50 and Fab: Recalling Sachin's five memorable innings across formats

News

Puneet Issar to play a tough patriarch in 'Vanshaj'

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid smell loss linked to changes in brain: Study

News

Adipurush’s audio clip of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ sparks excitement, fans demand multilingual versions

News

Umesh Shukla announces a film adaption of 'A Don's Nemesis'

Technology

Twitter rival Koo lets go 30% of staff over course of the year amid global slowdown

News

Show with A R Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik’s nine-city India tour

Sports

IPL 2023: I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about result, says Dhoni

Technology

News outlet Insider to lay off 10% of its workforce

Fashion & Lifestyle

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello spotted holding hands after Coachella kiss

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US