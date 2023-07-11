Nijat Masood replaces injured Naveen-ul-Haq in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Kabul, July 8 (IANS) Afghanistan have included Nijat Masood in their squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Bangladesh in place of injured Naveen-ul-Haq, the country’s cricket board confirmed on Saturday.

Naveen will travel to England for treatment and is expected to undergo minor surgery under the care of an orthopaedic specialist for his knee injury.

“Unfortunately, Naveen will not be part of Afghanistan’s upcoming @BCBtigers T20I series and has been replaced by Nijat Masoud. We wish him a swift recovery and look forward to his return to the team,” said Afghanistan Cricket Board in a tweet.

Afghanistan is currently playing a three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh.

Following the conclusion of the ODIs, both teams will travel to Sylhet for two T20I matches scheduled respectively on July 14 and 16 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Noor Ahmad and Wafadar Momand.

–IANS

ak/bsk