Noida to host Cyclothon in three categories on March 19

By News Bureau

Noida, Jan 19 (IANS) Noida will host the Cyclothon in three categories across different age groups on March 19 this year, the organisers of the event — HCL — announced here on Thursday.

The event, which aims to create a platform for professional cyclists to showcase their talent, inspire a new generation of cyclists to take up this sport in India, will be organised in association with the Uttar Pradesh Government.

HCL, a global conglomerate made the announcement of its first cycling initiative in presence of thirty amateur and three national cycling champions including Shiven (Mountain Biking), Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Road Race) and Swasti Singh (Road Race) and officials, here.

Cycling Federation of India, the national governing body of cycle racing in the country, will provide technical support on the basis of knowledge and expertise.

“Encouraging sports is a priority for the UP Government and over the past few years, the govt has made significant contributions in promoting sports and helping foster a sports culture in the state Considering the growing awareness of the benefits of cycling and the government’s thrust on environmental-friendly mobility.

This event is starting at a very opportune time when India has taken up the G-20 leadership and Noida is one of the host cities,” said Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Uttar Pradesh government in a video message.

The total prize purse of the Cyclothon event is Rs. 32 lakhs, which is the highest in India for any cycling race.

It will cater to professional cyclists as well as amateurs across age groups and three categories — Professionals (CFI-certified cyclists) from age group 19-35 years, Amateur from the age group 18-35 year for Elite and 35+ years for masters, and Green Ride for 18 plus years.

The professional category will cover a distance of 60 km, Amateurs race covers 60km in Road Race and 30km in Mountain Bike while Green Ride has a distance of 15km.

“Cycling as a life choice is growing at a healthy pace, we wish to encourage this trend and cultivate a love for cycling in people from all age groups Competitive cycling continues to be a niche sport that we hope to grow and popularise through initiatives such as this,” said Onkar Singh, Secretary General at the Asian Cycling Federation.

Sundar Mahalingam, President Strategy, HCL Corporation, said, “Sports is a great leveller and can bring people together and this is why we are interested in sports. There has been a growing interest around cycling globally, both as a means of transportation, as well as a sport. We are keen to build and support it, aiming to popularize the sport by giving professionals and amateurs a world-class platform and recognition.”

