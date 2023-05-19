scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Not happy about landscape of cricket changing to become a more domestic-based T20 team: Ricky Ponting

By Agency News Desk

2023 has been a year in which T20 leagues in UAE, South Africa and soon-to-be in the USA have cramped cricketing calendars, apart from a plethora of T10 leagues mushrooming around. It has meant that various stakeholders in the cricketing world are worried about the future of international cricket, mainly Test matches.

"It is getting a harder story to tell, I must admit, with the amount of white-ball cricket the younger generations are actually seeing. The landscape of cricket is definitely changing to become a more domestic-based T20 team which I am not happy about."

"As a young boy growing up in Tasmania, all I wanted to do was be good enough to play a game for my club team, my state team and hopefully play for Australia in the Test format."

"Test cricket is still a benchmark for a cricketer, and to have a long-established Test career is how we judge players. Test cricket is the pinnacle, and I was lucky enough to play 168 Test matches which suggests I like it very much," said Ponting on the sidelines of the official curtain-raiser event of the WTC Final between India and Australia, to be held from June 7-11.

Ponting also feels the International Cricket Council (ICC) should play a role in ensuring that players from not-so-big Test-playing nations are paid well to play the longest format of the game.

"That question has a different answer in different countries. It has become increasingly difficult to groom the youngsters in the Caribbean (West Indies) for instance who want to chase the dream of playing Test cricket."

"The payment system in the Caribbean compared to some of the franchise leagues, it doesn’t match up and Sri Lanka will be the same and Bangladesh will be the same. It is not the case in India, England and Australia though."

"You are paid well to play Test cricket for your country and most aspire to play the Test match game. There is a role to play for the ICC here and make the payments a bit more even across international Test cricket to attract players from these different countries who want to play for their country."

"It is something that has been spoken about at a very high level at the ICC to help that. But in India, the feeling I get is that most of these youngsters aspire to wear the baggy blue cap and the same is in Australia too," he added.

Quizzed on what needs to be done to increase the number of women’s Test matches, Ponting remarked, "I think it is very simple as far as women’s cricket is concerned — they have to play more. The Australian women maybe play only one Test match a year, and they are probably one of the best sporting teams in the last 10-12 years."

"To promote the game, they need to be playing more and by more, I mean not One-Day cricket but Test matches. We would love to see Australia’s women’s team play a Test against India a lot more, and that is where as a young woman growing up, you will learn, and before you know it, we have attracted a lot of women to play," he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sean Penn slams Hollywood producers, calls them 'bankers guild'
Next article
Sub-jr men's national hockey: Gurpreet Singh scores nine in Chandigarh victory; Delhi win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sudirman Cup: China beat Indonesia to reach semis; Malaysia stun Denmark as Axelsen retires

Sports

India U-17s to play second training game against SSV Reutlingen U-16 in Germany

Sports

Sub-jr men's national hockey: Gurpreet Singh scores nine in Chandigarh victory; Delhi win

News

Sean Penn slams Hollywood producers, calls them 'bankers guild'

Technology

NASA to start training Artemis II crew for Moon mission in June

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first against unchanged Punjab Kings

Health & Lifestyle

Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's

News

Harrison Ford officially retires Indiana Jones, a role he's essayed for 40 yrs

Sports

IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK

News

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested' by Mumbai Police

News

Shannon K makes Cannes debut in an outfit by Ukrainian designers

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll look to take confidence from our win against PBKS, says DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson

News

Ajay Devgn's company forays into NE, opens multiplex in Guwahati

News

'Kacchey Limbu' wound up its shoot in record eighteen days

Sports

IPL 2023: Credit goes to Dhoni, Fleming for giving Shivam Dube backing and clarity, say

News

Boogie LLB’s electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage

Sports

I'll be back soon: Swiatek optimistic for French Open despite Rome injury

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advisory group calls for Covid boosters targeting XBB variants

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US