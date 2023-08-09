scorecardresearch
Nottingham Forest sign USA goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal on four-year deal

By Agency News Desk

Nottinghamshire (England), Aug 9 (IANS) Nottingham Forest has completed the signing of USA goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The USA international has signed a four-year deal, keeping him at The City Ground until the summer of 2027. He has joined compatriot Ethan Horvath as part of Forest’s goalkeeping cohort.

Turner has made 32 appearances for the USA since making his international debut in February 2021, captaining his country during their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign this summer.

The 29-year-old became Forest’s third signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga.

“It feels great to be here. It’s something I’m really looking forward to, it’s a great challenge and a great step in my career. When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now,” Turner was quoted as saying by Nottingham Forest in a media release.

Last season, Forest had signed goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas on loan from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain respectively. Both have returned to their parent clubs this summer.

