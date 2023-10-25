ODI Men’s World Cup: Glenn Maxwell, Warner smash tons as Australia post 399/8 vs Netherlands

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest century (106 off 44 balls) of the World Cup to guide Australia to a mammoth 399/8 against the Netherlands in the 24th match of the ongoing mega sporting spectacle, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Maxwell reached one of the most entertaining ODI centuries of all time in just 40 balls, breaking the previous record held by Adien Marken (in 48 balls) at the same ground.

Maxi smashed the Netherlands’ bowlers in all parts of the stadium. And he was given a standing ovation by the crowd for his thrilling innings.

Earlier, David Warner hit an impressive 104 runs off 93 balls. Warner made the ton more iconic by celebrating it in his famous ‘Pushpa’ style at the almost packed stadium. It was his 6th ODI World Cup ton.

After deciding to bat first, Australia didn’t get the kind of start they thought of as Mitchell Marsh (9) lost his wicket to Logan van Beek in the fourth over.

From there, Warner and Steven Smith (71) built up a solid 132 runs partnership to put Aussies on the drivers’ spot. Both the batters played some brilliant shots to entertain the cricket fanatics present in the stadium.

However, Aryan Dutt dismissed Smith to break the partnership. M Labuschagne (62) then joined hands with the opener batter to frustrate the Netherlands bowlers. The duo stitched 84-runs together.

At 244, Australia lost Labuschagne. Next batter Josh Inglis (14) also failed to spend time on crease as he was sent back early by Bas de Leede.

Soon after that, Warner also got out by Logan Van Beek.

But from there Maxwell changed the gear and entertained the cricket fanatics with some brilliant eye-catching shots all over the ground.

–IANS

cs