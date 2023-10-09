scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ODI World Cup: Shubam Gill to miss second match vs Afghanistan in Delhi as well, says BCCI

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the squad to New Delhi on October 9, BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

The opening batter, who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai, is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11.

He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team, it added.

Gill is reportedly suffering from dengue. “He is under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him. We are hoping he gets better soon,” the BCCI official was earlier quoted as saying.

Gill is the leading run-getter for India in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In his last four ODIs, he smashed two centuries and a half-century, two of those knocks coming against Australia.

–IANS

cs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman shares playful pics with niece Alizeh: ‘Genes mein hai love, care’
Next article
'Ganapath- A Hero Is Born' trailer has cyberpunk, dystopia & a 'chosen one' rising against odds
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US