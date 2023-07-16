scorecardresearch
Olivia wins gold, Linthoi Chanambam bags silver in Hong Kong Cadet Asian Cup judo championship

By Agency News Desk

Hong Kong, July 15 (IANS) Olivia Devi Huidrom won a gold medal in the women’s 44kg as India won four medals on the second day of the Hong Kong Cadet Asia Cup judo competition in Hong Kong on Saturday.

In the final, Olivia defeated Ochirtuya Sandagdorj of Mongolia to win the gold medal.

Olivia, who is set to participate in the Macau Cadet Asian Cup 2023 next, won Pool D in the women’s 44kg class. In the semifinal, she defeated Chinese Taipei’s Jia Zhang.

TOPS Athlete Linthoi Chanambam, World Cadets Championships gold medallist, had to be satisfied with a silver medal in the 63kg. Chanambam won Pool A by beating Ching Tung Suzuki Lin of Hong Kong.

In the semifinal, Chanambam then defeated Gabrielle Woodward of Australia to make it to the final in which she lost to Korea’s Jieon Yang to settle for the silver medal.

Nugshithoi Leishangthem Chanu won the other silver medal for India in the women’s 52kg, who lost to Ariunzaya Terbish of Mongolia in the final.

Chanu had reached the final by beating Urangua Chimgee of Mongolia after she had won Pool A after beating Australia’s Callie Bannister in the pool.

Dipapati Ngangba won the bronze medal in the women’s 70kg after losing to Jueun Kang of Korea in the semifinal.

