Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

By Agency News Desk

Doha, May 5 (IANS) Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra opened his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a best attempt of 88.67m in his first throw, here on Friday.

The Indian javelin thrower registered victory over a field that included Olympic champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

Chopra’s season-opening throw of 88.67m — the world leading attempt — was never bettered by any other javelin thrower on the night. Vadlejch finished second with a best attempt of 88.63m, just four centimeters behind Chopra. Peters was third on the night with a throw of 85.88m.

After his first throw of 88.67m, Neeraj’s next throws were 86.04m, 85.47m a foul throw, 84.37m and 86.52m.

Meanwhile, Eldhose Paul could only finish 10th in the 11-man field in men’s triple jump with a best attempt of 15.84m.

–IANS

ak/

IPL 2023: 'There's confidence within group', says DC bowling coach Hopes ahead of RCB game
