One of the wrestlers taken to WFI office as part of probe: Delhi Police

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Delhi Police on Friday took one of the six complainants, who have filed charges of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, to WFI’s office in Delhi as a part of their ongoing probe into the matter.

The WFI office, located on at 21 Ashoka Road, is adjacent to Brij Bhushan’s official residence in the national capital.

According to sources, the complainant willingly accompanied the police as part of the investigation process, and took part in scene re-creation.

However, confusion arose when reports began circulating that the female wrestler had been taken to “Brij Bhushan’s home”.

Refuting the reports, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, took to Twitter to clarify that “there are false rumors circulating about the matter of the female wrestler going to Brij Bhushan Singh’s house. Please do not pay attention to the rumors. The Delhi Police had taken the female wrestler to the office of the WFI for investigation”.

It is worth noting that the entry points to the WFI office and Brij Bhushan’s residence, although situated on the same road, are separate. The only division between the two is a small room where Brij Bhushan interacts with the media.

In April, Delhi Police had registered two separate FIRs against the WFI chief accusing him of sexual harassment. The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor which has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

The second FIR focuses on the complaints made by adult grapplers and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging modesty.

Meanwhile, sources said the police are on track to conclude the investigation in this matter within a period of seven days. Over 150 individuals have been questioned thus far in connection with the case.

In a recent development, the father of the minor wrestler involved in the case stepped forward and claimed that he filed a “false” complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI chief.

The father alleged that his actions were driven by anger and frustration over the WFI chief’s perceived biased treatment towards his daughter.

–IANS

ssh/arm

