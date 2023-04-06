scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Orleans Masters 2023: Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Nishimoto to storm into quarter-finals

By Agency News Desk

Orleans (France), April 6 (IANS) Indian badminton player Priyanshu Rajawat stunned top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to advance into the quarter-finals of the mens singles event at the Orleans Master 2023, here on Thursday.

Priyanshu, currently 58th in the world badminton rankings, defeated world No. 12 Kenta Nishimoto 21-8, 21-16 in a 42 minute long second round to seal a place in the last eight of the BWF Super 300 badminton tournament.

The Indian started strongly and cruised to a 10-0 lead in the first game. Nishimoto tried hard to get a foothold in the game but Priyanshu proved too strong for the Japanese shuttler and sealed the opener comfortably.

In the second game, Priyanshu was up against a stiffer challenge as Kenta raced to an early 6-2 lead. The Indian shuttler rallied to reduce the deficit and drew level at 11-11 before stepping up his game to edge out the Japanese shuttler.

Priyanshu will face Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen, who defeated India’s Mithun Manjunath 21-15, 21-19 in the second round match on Thursday.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost 23-21, 17-21, 21-23 to Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in a hard-fought match which lasted one hour.

On the other hand, Tanya Hemnath also lost 8-21, 17-21 to Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira, drawing a close to India’s challenge in the women’s singles competition.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal crashed out on Wednesday after a first round loss to Turkey’s Nesilhan Yigit.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
IPL 2023: KKR spinners wreak havoc to hand RCB huge 81-run defeat
Next article
IPL 2023: Thakur, Gurbaz, Rinku, spinners help KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs (ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India's Ruhaan Alva set to race in 2023 GB4 Championship in England

Sports

IPL 2023: Thakur, Gurbaz, Rinku, spinners help KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR spinners wreak havoc to hand RCB huge 81-run defeat

Sports

Cup semis to leave hangover for weekend La Liga clashes

Technology

Union Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy, 2023

Sports

Mumbai City FC announce all-Indian squad for Super Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB's Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with shoulder injury, confirms Sanjay Bangar

Sports

Delhi-NCR Open Golf: Shamim Khan shoots day's best of 68, takes 3rd round lead

Health & Lifestyle

New light on Nehru's J&K policy at launch of Sandeep Bamzai's 'Gilded Cage'

Sports

IPL 2023: Shardul, Gurbaz, Rinku propel KKR to 204/7 against RCB

Sports

Nida Dar named captain of Pakistan women's team, Mark Coles reappointed head coach

News

'Shaakuntalam' trailer boasts of stunning visuals

Sports

RoundGlass Punjab FC announce squad for Super Cup 2023

News

'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' tells new age story of 'saas-bahu'

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala train blaze: Accused admitted to hospital with jaundice

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians name Riley Meredith as replacement for injured Jhye Richardson

News

Anusha Dandekar replies to trolls after she failed to incite response from Gauri Khan

Technology

74% of Indians concerned about their personal financial situation: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US