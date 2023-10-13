scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Nicolas Otamendi on target as Argentina stays perfect in World Cup qualifiers

By Agency News Desk
Nicolas Otamendi on target as Argentina stays perfect in World Cup qualifiers
Nicolas Otamendi

Buenos Aires, Oct 13 (IANS) Nicolas Otamendi struck a superb first-half goal as Argentina continued their perfect start to the South American zone 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a 1-0 home win over Paraguay.

The 35-year-old Benfica defender put the hosts ahead in the third minute when he latched onto Rodrigo de Paul’s corner with a spectacular volley that left goalkeeper Carlos Coronel with no chance.

Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi, who is recovering from an unspecified muscle injury, was introduced as a 53rd-minute substitute for Julian Alvarez. The 36-year-old Inter Miami forward made an immediate impact, twice hitting the woodwork in the final 20 minutes, Xinhua reports.

Argentina controlled 75% of possession and completed 741 passes, almost three times as many as the visitors. But only four of the reigning world champions’ 15 shots were on target as they struggled to break down Paraguay’s defense.

Lionel Scaloni’s men, who now have nine points from three matches, will meet Peru in Lima in their next qualifier on Tuesday. Paraguay will be seeking their first win of the qualifying campaign when they host Bolivia in Asuncion the same day.

–IANS

bc

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
CLOSE-IN: India versus Pakistan is the Blue Riband of Cricket World Cup 2023
Next article
EU opens formal probe into X over content related to Israel-Hamas war
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US