Our team is the best side in the Pro Kabaddi League, says Puneri Paltan head coach BC Ramesh

Pune, Dec 17 (IANS) The Puneri Paltan put up a magnificent performance to record a 49-19 victory against Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Speaking about their performance, the Puneri Paltan Head Coach BC Ramesh said, “The raiders and the defenders put up a complete performance against Bengal Warriors. Aslam is leading the team really well. He understood the match situations and utilized his players accordingly against the Bengal Warriors. He especially knew when the team needed to take bonus points and when to kill time during the game.”

Ramesh further added, “Our team is the best side in the league. We have the best raiders and defenders in the tournament. If the team plays as a unit then we will win all games.”

Advertisement

On a brilliant night for the Puneri Paltan, defender Sanket Sawant unfortunately couldn’t find a way to score a point. When asked about his thoughts on Sanket’s game, the head coach said, “There are very few left raiders in the league. So when a left raider suddenly comes into the attack after a flurry of right raiders, it takes some time for the left cover to gain momentum. However, Sanket is trying to perform well. There are very few left covers in India and we have one of the best in our team.”

The Bengal Warriors will be looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat to Puneri Paltan in their last game, however, UP Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will pose a strong challenge to the Warriors.

- Advertisement -

The Puneri Paltan will be hoping to continue to put smiles on their fans’ faces in their home leg when they take on Dabang Delhi KC, however, the team from the capital city is high on confidence after registering a clinical victory over Telugu Titans in their last game.

–IANS/cs/