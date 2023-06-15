scorecardresearch
Pakistan batter Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

By Agency News Desk

Islamabad, June 15 (IANS) Pakistan’s senior batter Nahida Khan has announced her retirement from international cricket, following a 14-year career for her country.

The 35-year-old Nahida, who made her debut in February 2009 against Sri Lanka, has represented Pakistan in three Cricket World Cups (2013, 2017 and 2022) and four T20 World Cups (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

Upon her announcement, Nahida thanked her support group.

“I am grateful for the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their guidance and belief in my abilities,” Nahida said in a statement on Thursday.

“I also want to thank the passionate fans who supported me throughout my journey, both in Pakistan and across the globe.”

Nahida finishes with over 2000 runs in international cricket and raised her bat for eight half-centuries, including a knock of 66 against Australia in Kuala Lumpur back in 2018. She also holds the record for the most catches in an ODI innings, taking four catches in a win over Sri Lanka in Dambulla in the same year.

Pakistan’s Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said Nahida’s contribution to the game in the country has put it in a better place than when she started.

“Nahida Khan’s contribution to women’s cricket in Pakistan will be remembered. Her dedication, skill, and constant determination have left an indelible mark on the game, inspiring generations of cricketers to follow their dreams and pursue greatness.

“As Nahida embarks on the next chapter of her life, the cricketing fraternity, fans, and well-wishers extend their warmest wishes,” she said.

Nahida has already moved into coaching, with experience in Pakistan domestic cricket as an assistant.

–IANS

bsk

