scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Para Asian Games: Anurag Thakur lauds efforts of all para-athletes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Sports minister Anurag Thakur interacted with the Indian para-athletes after their historic win at the Asian Para Games 2022, bagging a rich haul of 111 medals including a record 29 Golds.

Sheetal Devi (Para-Archer), Rakesh Kumar (Para-Archer), Suraj (Para-Archer), Bhavina Patel (Para-TT), Ekta Bhyan (Para-Athletics), Nishad Kumar (Para-Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para-Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para-Badminton) along with the Coaches met with the Minister at his residence on Wednesday.

The medalists shared their experiences, learnings from the Game while exchanging gifts and mementos with the Minister.

Anurag Thakur also celebrated their historic triumph with sweets, and personalised written messages on their medal’s ribbon.

In addition, Krishna Nagar also gifted the minister with a badminton racquet, appreciating his support for Para-Athletes and Para-Sports in the nation.

Anurag Thakur lauded the efforts of all Para-Athletes and acknowledged their role in making India a sporting superpower.

–IANS

cs/bc

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aaron Carter's ex sues docs, pharmacies in 23-month-old son's name
Next article
Teenage pole vaulter Dev Meena clinches gold, qualifies for World U20
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US