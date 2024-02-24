Para-Badminton WC: Suhas Yathiraj defeats reigning Paralympic champion Lucas Mazur to reach final

Pattaya, Feb 24 (IANS) India para-badminton player Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, etched his name in history as he stormed into the final of the Para-Badminton World Championships in the men’s singles Side Lower 4 (SL4) category, beating world number one Lucas Mazur of France in straight games.

With a commanding 21-16, 21-19 victory, Suhas displayed unwavering determination, propelling himself one step closer to championship glory.

An IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Suhas Yathiraj hailing from Hassan, Karnataka, journey from the corridors of academia to the pinnacle of para-badminton exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit.

Suhas is also a silver medalist at the Tokyo Paralympics and an Arjuna awardee.

Awaiting Suhas in the final is the winner of the intense showdown between Indian shuttler Sukant Kadama and Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

In another gripping encounter, legendary Pramod Bhagat showcased his mastery on the court, edging out compatriot Manoj Sakar 23-21, 20-22, 21-18 in a fiercely contested SL3 men’s singles semifinal.

Pramod secured his record ninth World Championships medal, reaffirming his status as a dominant force in para-badminton.

However, the journey wasn’t as fortunate for all Indian contenders, as Nitesh Kumar faced a tough defeat against Bethell Daniel of England in a three-game thriller (18-21, 22-20, 14-21). Despite the setback, Nitesh returned home with a bronze medal.

In the women’s category, Manashi Joshi showcased her prowess, securing a bronze medal despite falling short 12-21, 12-21 in the semifinal clash against Syakuroh Ikhtiar. With her sixth World Championships medal, Manashi continues to elevate Indian para-badminton on the global stage.

As the competition intensifies, the Indian contingent remains poised to leave an indelible mark in the doubles semifinal, with Pramod Bhagat partnering with Sukant Kadam in the SL3-SL4 men’s doubles showdown.

–IANS

hs/