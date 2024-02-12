HomeWorldSports

Paul defeats Giron to lift Dallas Open trophy

By Agency News Desk

Dallas (US), Feb 12 (IANS) Tommy Paul defeated countryman Marcos Giron 7-6(7-3), 5-7, 6-3 in all-American final to lift the Dallas Open trophy, his second ATP Tour title and first since 2021 in Stockholm.

In a back-and-forth battle on the campus of Southern Methodist University Paul secured an immediate break in the deciding set and never relinquished his advantage.

Giron entered the final with plenty of momentum after earning back-to-back Top 20 wins against top seed Frances Tiafoe and fourth seed Adrian Mannarino. When he clawed through the second set, it seemed he might use the momentum to secure his first ATP Tour title.

But Paul was slightly better under pressure, and that made all the difference. According to Infosys ATP Stats, the second seed saved four of the six break points he faced and converted his two opportunities.

“That was a pretty unbelievable match. Best final I’ve ever played,” Paul said.

After Sunday’s title win, Paul will climb to No. 14 in the ATP Rankings, making him the No. 2 American behind Taylor Fritz.

