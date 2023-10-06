scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PGA: Akshay Bhatia tied 4th at Sanderson Farms Championship

Rcent PGA tour winner Akshay Bhatia was in focus as he put together a round of 6-under 66 at The Country Club of Jackson to be part of a seven-man tie for fourth in the opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

By Agency News Desk

Rcent PGA tour winner Akshay Bhatia was in focus as he put together a round of 6-under 66 at The Country Club of Jackson to be part of a seven-man tie for fourth in the opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Bhatia, winner of the Barracuda Championship in July, is two shots behind leader Chesson Hadley.

Another young star holding attention was Ludvig Aberg, who shot 5-under 67 and was T-11. Aberg, the 23-year-old Swede who made his Ryder Cup debut last week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, shot 67 despite carding an early bogey and missing three birdie putts inside seven feet.

Hadley was 8-under 64 and led the way with Brandon Wu and Swede Henrik Norlander holding second place after rounds of 65.

Hadley played bogey-free for a one-shot lead in his latest bid to secure his PGA TOUR card. This is the third straight year Hadley has been on the bubble to finish among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup.

He had two stretches of three straight birdies at The Country Club of Jackson to move past Henrik Norlander, who had a 65 in the morning, and Brandon Wu, who made an 18-foot birdie putt on his final hole in the afternoon for a 65.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: 'Bronze worth its weight', says Gopichand after Prannoy overcomes injury to finish third in badminton men's singles
Next article
Asian Games: Indian men's team bags silver in Bridge
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US