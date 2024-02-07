PGTI 2024: Umed Kumar, Mohammad Sanju and Matias Dominguez share halfway lead in Final Qualifying Stage

February 7, 2024
The trio consisting of Chandigarh-based amateur Umed Kumar, Kolkata’s Mohammad Sanju and Chile’s Matias Dominguez

Jamshedpur, Feb 7 (IANS) The trio consisting of Chandigarh-based amateur Umed Kumar, Kolkata’s Mohammad Sanju and Chile’s Matias Dominguez shared the halfway lead at a total of 11-under 131 at the final qualifying stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2024 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course here.

Nepalese amateur Subash Tamang was placed two shots behind the joint leaders in fourth position.

The cut went at two-over 144. Out of a field of 122, the top 82 players including 11 amateurs and 16 foreign players made the cut.

Umed Kumar (66-65), who was overnight tied fifth and five off the lead, mixed eight birdies and two bogeys on Wednesday to produce the day’s best round. The 22-year-old Umed, who hails from the SEPTA Golf Course in Chandimandir, was exceptional with his tee shots, wedges and putting.

Umed, a winner on the amateur circuit last year, got himself out of trouble with some outstanding wedge shots on multiple occasions. He set up as many as four tap-in birdies in round two.

Umed said, “My chipping and putting have always been my strength but recently I have made tremendous improvement in my iron-play as well and that has reflected in my scores this week. I won the Eastern India Amateur at Golmuri Golf Course late last year. So, I was quite confident coming into the Q School as I knew I would once again play well at this venue.”

Mohammad Sanju (65-66) returned a 66 to rise two spots and move into the joint lead.

Matias Dominguez (61-70), the sole leader after round one, continued at the top of the pack as joint leader following his 70 on day two.

At the end of round four, the top 36 players will earn their full cards for the 2024 PGTI season.

