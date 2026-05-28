Chand Mera Dil Sees Drop On Day 6 After Decent Opening Week

The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, recorded a slight drop in collections on Day 6 at the box office. According to early estimates, the movie earned between Rs. 1.50 crore and Rs. 1.75 crore on Wednesday.

With this, the film’s total collection after 6 days in theatres has reached around Rs. 15.50 crore nett in India. Backed by Dharma Productions, the movie is expected to finish its first week with around Rs. 17 crore gross collection in the domestic market.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil now needs strong growth during its second weekend to maintain a steady run at the box office. Romantic dramas and medium budget films have found it difficult to perform consistently in theatres after the pandemic period. However, there have been a few successful exceptions in recent years, including Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which performed very well commercially.

The movie has received mixed reactions from audiences so far. While many viewers appreciated the performances of the lead actors and the film’s music, overall word of mouth has remained average.

The day wise box office collection of Chand Mera Dil is as follows:

Day 1: Rs. 2.75 crore

Day 2: Rs. 3.50 crore

Day 3: Rs. 4.00 crore

Day 4: Rs. 2.00 crore

Day 5: Rs. 1.75 crore

Day 6: Rs. 1.50 crore (estimated)

Total: Rs. 15.50 crore

For those unaware, Vivek Soni had earlier directed Aap Jaisa Koi for Dharma Productions before taking up Chand Mera Dil. The latest film continues to attract audiences mainly in urban centres, but its long term performance will depend heavily on weekend growth and audience response in the coming days.