Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Struggles Despite Crossing Rs. 38 Crore

The comedy drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continued its box office run with a slight drop in collections on its second Wednesday. The film earned around Rs. 1.10 crore on Day 13, which was nearly 10 per cent lower than its previous day collection.

With this, the movie’s total collection for the second week reached around Rs. 10.35 crore in 6 days. Combined with its first week collection of Rs. 28 crore, the film’s overall box office total now stands at Rs. 38.35 crore nett in India.

According to current trends, the film is expected to finish its second week with around Rs. 11.50 crore. The movie may complete its theatrical run at nearly Rs. 50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Even though the collections improved slightly during the second weekend, the film has already been considered a flop commercially because of its weak opening and overall performance. Industry reports also suggest that some collections include feedings, which means the final numbers should be viewed carefully.

The film’s performance once again highlights the struggles faced by small and medium budget comedy films in recent years. Before 2020, small town comedy dramas regularly performed well in theatres and attracted large audiences. During 2018 and 2019 especially, several films from this genre became successful at the box office.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was one of the leading stars of that trend, delivering many successful films during that period. Trade observers believe that if Pati Patni Aur Woh Do had released before 2020, its performance could have been stronger.

The day wise box office collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is as follows:

Week 1: Rs. 28.00 crore

2nd Friday: Rs. 1.25 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs. 2.50 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs. 3.25 crore

2nd Monday: Rs. 1.00 crore

2nd Tuesday: Rs. 1.25 crore

2nd Wednesday: Rs. 1.10 crore (estimated)

Total: Rs. 38.35 crore

The film is now expected to continue its theatrical run for a limited period before completing its journey at the box office in the coming weeks.