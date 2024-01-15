HomeWorldSports

PKL 10: Bengal Warriors overpower Bengaluru Bulls in historic 1000th match

Maninder Singh's masterclass guided Bengal Warriors to 35-29 victory against the Bengaluru Bulls in the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League

Jaipur, Jan 15 (IANS) Maninder Singh’s masterclass guided Bengal Warriors to 35-29 victory against the Bengaluru Bulls in the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Maninder scored 9 points, meanwhile, defender Shubham Shinde scored 7 tackle points for Warriors while Bharat was the lone performer for the Bulls with 10 points.

Bharat secured several raid points early on as the Bulls claimed a 5-2 lead in the 5th minute. Maninder executed a double-point raid, eliminating Bharat and Surjeet Singh, yet the Bulls maintained their lead at 9-7 by the 12th minute. However, defenders Shubham Shinde and Jaskirat Singh picked up tackle points as the Warriors levelled it up 11-11 in the 16th minute.

Moments later, Nitin Kumar took out Saurabh Nandal and Neeraj Narwal to help the Warriors inflict an All-out to take a decent lead at 15-11. Shubham and Maninder continued to shine in the defence and raiding departments as the Warriors went into the break leading at 19-12.

Bharat executed a successful raid, and Surjeet tackled Maninder in the initial minutes of the second half. Despite these efforts, the Warriors maintained their lead at 19-16. However, the Bulls staged an All-out, narrowing the gap and moving ahead at 21-20 by the 28th minute.

However, Shubham’s successful tackle on Bharat ensured that the Warriors stayed in the game, trailing at 23-24 by the 31st minute.

The Warriors rode on the momentum and carried out an All-out to take a decent lead in the 37th minute. Maninder pulled off another double-point raid late in the game as the Warriors closed out a clinical victory.

