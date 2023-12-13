PKL: Tamil Thalaivas pull off stunning victory against Telugu Titans

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (IANS) Tamil Thalaivas and the Telugu Titans played out close battle in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Wednesday. However, the Thalaivas played their cards perfectly in the last phase of the game to take a 38-36 victory in the end.

Narender top-scored for the Thalaivas with 10 points, meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat and Robin Chaudhary scored 7 points each for the Titans.

Ajit Pawar tackled Narender as the Titans inched ahead at 3-1 in the 3rd minute. The Titans’ defence showcased fantastic form as they continued to hold the lead at 6-4 in the 7th minute. Narender tried to change the momentum, but he couldn’t find a way to collect raid points consistently.

Robin Chaudhary supported his team’s defence unit with a few raid points as the Titans stayed ahead at 10-8 in the 11th minute.

However, Narender and Ajinkya Pawar picked up a raid point each and helped the Thalaivas level the scores 12-12. The side from Tamil Nadu rode on the momentum and reduced the Titans to just one member on the mat. But, Sanjeevi S pulled off a brilliant raid to take out Sagar and Ajinkya Pawar and keep the Titans in the contest.

However, the Thalaivas put relentless pressure on their opponents and inflicted an ALL OUT just before the break. The side from Tamil Nadu led at 20-17 at the end of the first half.

Sehrawat pulled off a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half to level the scores at 20-20. Thereafter both sides played out a neck-to-neck battle and were locked at 22-22 in the 26th minute. Sehrawat tried to jump over the defenders, but Sahil Gulia pulled off a brilliant tackle to help Thalaivas hold the lead at 25-24 in the 32nd minute.

Pawar effected a fantastic double-point raid in the 37th minute as the Thalaivas attained a four-point lead at 32-28. But the Titans carried out a Super tackle and weren’t far behind at 31-32. However, the Thalaivas sealed the deal after inflicting an All-out in the final minute of the match.

