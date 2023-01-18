scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers on Wednesday sat on a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar, here.

Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to share his concern. “Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws,” he wrote.

Speaking to IANS, Sakshi Malik said, “We will be meeting WFI officials at 4pm IST and discuss our issues. Till then we are sitting here.”

–IANS

cs

Previous article
1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand
Next article
TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb
This May Also Interest You
News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

News

Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

Sports

'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal crashes out in second round

Technology

Samsung mobile biz head bets big on upcoming Galaxy S series

Technology

Vodafone Idea to lose market share to others in India

News

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be bit by the holiday bug

News

Narayani Shastri plays a proud, brave queen in ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

Themed on 'forever isn't always,' 'Minus One: New Chapter' to drop on Feb 14

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US