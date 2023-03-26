scorecardresearch
PM congratulates Lovlina, Nikhat for winning gold at World Boxing Championship

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen for winning gold medals at the Boxing World Championships.

In a tweet, he said, “Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal”.

Congratulating Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships to win a gold in 50 Kg light flyweight category, he tweeted: “Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions”.

Both Zareen and Borgohain made it a golden Sunday for India at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

While Zareen won the gold in the 50 kg category, Borgohain clinched the yellow metal in the 75 kg category.

Zareen registered a 5-0 victory in the final bout against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam to claim India’s third gold in the tournament before Lovlina Borgohain won the summit clash against Australia’s Caitlin Parker with a split 5-2 verdict.

–IANS

ans/vd

