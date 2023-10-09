scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PM Modi to interact with Asian Games contingent tomorrow

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the recently concluded Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, on Tuesday.

Modi will interact with the athletes at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (October 10) at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi.

India won its highest-ever medals tally of 107 medals, including 28 gold medals in Asian Games 2022.

The programme will be attended by the athletes of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of national sports federations, along with officials from the ministry of youth affairs & sports.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi lauded the Indian contingent for bagging the highest ever medals tally in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

“What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games! The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest ever total of 107 medals, the best ever performance in the last 60 years,” Modi posted on X.

“The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud. Their victories have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence,” he added further.

–IANS

ans/uk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IIM-Lucknow develops model to protect healthcare system from cyber threats
Next article
Study finds breast cancer drug with a serious side effect
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US