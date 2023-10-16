Poland draws with Moldova in Euro 2024 qualifier

Warsaw, Oct 16 (IANS) Moldova battled to a 1-1 draw with Poland in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier, keeping its chances for progressing in the tournament alive.

Despite Poland being seen as strong favorites, the visiting side coached by Serghei Clescenco impressed with their courage and attacking style, earning their reward in the 26th minute when Ion Nicolaescu found the net through a good cross from a corner kick, Xinhua reports.

Then, Moldova shifted focus to defending their advantage, while Poland had problems with creating chances.

Michal Probierz’s players upped the pace to find the equalizer after the break, as Karol Swiderski scored a precise shot at the bottom corner in the 53rd minute.

Poland’s domination was indisputable with 21 attempts and 35 attacks. In the closing stages, they could have found a second goal, but Jakub Kaminski’s effort was denied by goalkeeper Dorian Railean.

Albania sits on the top of Group E with 13 points, followed by the Czech Republic with 11. Poland is third with 10 points, while Moldova fourth with one point less.

“It was a frustrating night as we didn’t win although we had a lot of attempts. No matter what I would say, the fans criticize us after that performance and I understand that. We will do our best in the next match,” Poland’s winger Pawel Wszolek claimed.

In the next round, Moldova will host Albania, while Poland will play against the Czech Republic.

