Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Attacking opener Prithvi Shaw was on Friday called up to the India T20I squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, while K.S. Bharat was named as wicketkeeper for the ODI squad.

Shaw (23) has been in brilliant form in the domestic circuit, recently hitting 379 in a Ranji Trophy game match against Assam.

As per a BCCI release, K.L. Rahul and Axar Patel are unavailable due to family commitments, with the selection committee naming Bharat and Shahbaz Ahmed as their replacements in the ODI squad.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the T20I side which has a familiar group of players, who featured in the series against Sri Lanka. The senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to be left out of the T20 setup and they will only be present in the ODI squad.

Sanju Samson, who got injured during the first T20I against Sri Lanka, remains on the sidelines and his replacement Jitesh Sharma has managed to hold onto his spot. But, Harshal Patel was left out and Kuldeep Yadav got picked in the T20I squad.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, who didn’t feature in the series against Sri Lanka, has been called up to the ODI squad in place of pacer Arshdeep Singh.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

–IANS

ak/

