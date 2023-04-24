scorecardresearch
Protesting grapplers not satisfied with SAI official's response, want FIR against Brij Bhushan

By Agency News Desk

The 30-minute meeting was attended by Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat and other representatives. However, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik did not participate in the talks.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sharma said, "I came here to talk to them. I will convey the message further to the government. I hope everything is sorted out soon. I will come back again tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Vinesh interrupted him. "Sir, FIR should be registered against Brij Bhushan. That is our first concern."

At the time of leaving the meeting, Bajrang met Shiv and urged him to support the wrestlers in "this fight".

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
IPL 2023: Washington Sundar's three-fer, three run-outs helps SRH restrict Delhi Capitals to 144/9
Disney kicks off layoffs, 4K employees to be impacted
