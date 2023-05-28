scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Protesting wrestlers detained, DCW chief condemns Delhi Police action

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) After protesting wrestlers were detained and the site was cleared at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and condemned the police action.

“This is Sakshi Malik. Olympics medalist, Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee. This is how she was dragged on the streets of Delhi today,” Maliwal tweeted while sharing the picture of Sakshi Malik being forcefully taken into police custody.

“This is @BajrangPunia. He is also an Olympics medalist and PadmaShri, Khel Ratna awardee. He has put his entire career on risk to fight for justice for women wrestlers. He too has been dragged and detained by Delhi Police!,” she wrote in another tweet while sharing the picture of Punia being detained.

“They are the champions of the country, not terrorists! Embarrassing,” she said in a series of tweets.

Punia, Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police here at Jantar Mantar on Sunday after they along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building.

Police have also removed the tents from the protest site.

A senior police official said that they were detained following the violation of law and order. “Legal action will be initiated as per law,” the official added.

–IANS

ssh/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Stalin thanks PM Modi for allowing 'Khelo India Games 2023' in TN
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Stalin thanks PM Modi for allowing 'Khelo India Games 2023' in TN

Sports

Lebanon, Kuwait will give us an understanding of where we stand: India skipper Sunil Chhetri

Sports

WTC Final: Mike Hussey picks Kohli, Rohit as key batters for India's success against Australia

News

'NTR will live forever in our hearts,' says Chiranjeevi on his birth centenary

Sports

Sonnet Cricket Club conducting practice sessions at Central Secretariat ground after eviction from Venkateswara College

News

Working with SLB takes patience, says Gulshan Devaiah, else 'dimag pak jaega!'

News

Sunny Leone expresses gratitude to husband Daniel for her Cannes moment

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara

Sports

Ricky Ponting reveals best combined Australia-India Test XI ahead of WTC final

News

How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with Ph.D. studies

Sports

All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

Technology

China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads

Technology

NASA, Boeing one step closer to Starliner crewed flight to ISS

News

Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'

News

Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry

News

Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors about franchise deals

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has all of the qualities of a world-class player, says Vikram Solanki

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US