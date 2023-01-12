scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pune crowned champions of Maharashtra State Olympic Games

By News Bureau

Pune, Jan 12 (IANS) Pune were crowned champions on the concluding day of the Maharashtra State Olympic Games after bagging five gold medals each in swimming and cycling here at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Thursday.

The sporting powerhouse received the Champions Trophy from Divisional Commissioner Saurav Rao during the colourful closing ceremony, drawing the curtains down on the 12-day competition that had seen over 10,000 athletes fighting for gold and glory in close to 40 sports in 8 cities of Maharashtra.

Overall, Pune took 116 gold, 96 silver and 105 bronze medals for a total of 317. Thane took home the runners-up trophy, grabbing 47 gold, 34 silver and 37 bronze. Kolhapur finished third.

The Best Male Athlete was Rishabh Das of Thane, who fished out 5 gold from the swimming pool. The Best Female Athlete was Pune’s Shraddha Talekar, who also took 5 gold from gymnastics.

Welcoming the guests, Sports Commissioner Suhas Divse said, “We had a great event because of teamwork between the MOA and the Sports Department. The Maha Games will go down as a historic event and do wonders to sports in the state.”

Chief guest Saurav Rao pointed out that the government is extending all support and facilities to the athletes. “It is up to the athletes to take advantage of this. I am sure we will soon produce Olympians,” he said.

Maharashtra Olympic Association secretary Namdev Shirodkar offered the vote of thanks.

On the last day of the Games, 25 gold medals were on offer in boxing and over a dozen in wushu. Though Pune wasn’t expected to dominate the medals tally in these two events, the contingent would have aimed to pocket a few yellow metals to maintain their top standing and then bank of the swimming pool.

Pune, Thane and Mumbai had been the dominant teams in the swimming pool over the last few days and things were no different on Thursday. Pune clinched five of the six gold medals in the women’s category with Sadhavi Dhuri bagging an individual double (50m butterfly and 100m freestyle) before joining force with her other teammates to clinch the 4x200m and 4x50m freestyle gold medals.

In the diving events, Solapur’s Esha Waghmode upset National Games gold medallist Medhali Redkar of Mumbai to clinch the women’s 1m Springboard gold medal.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Cognizant appoints Infosys veteran Ravi Kumar S. as CEO
Next article
2nd ODI: Gives you that confidence when an experienced batter is batting, says Rohit on KL Rahul
This May Also Interest You
Technology

After Singapore, Twitter likely to vacate India offices

News

'Bold attire' row: Uorfi Javed gives statement to Mumbai Police

News

When John Larroquette got paid in weed to narrate 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

Technology

Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 people, mostly in India (Ld)

Technology

From being 'mildly terrifying' to doing homework, is ChatGPT a boon or curse?

Technology

ChatGPT helps hackers write malicious codes to steal your personal data

Technology

The change and challenges heralded by ChatGPT (IANS Opinion)

Technology

What exactly is ChatGPT? Is it the tech world's new Frankenstein?

Sports

JSW Sports signs India's Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat

Sports

Continental Europe lead Great Britain & Ireland 3-2 after Day 1 in Hero Cup

Sports

Defending champion Bugatha eyes Asian Games qualification

Technology

Apple releases music, TV, Devices apps on Microsoft Store

Technology

Microsoft enables AI chatbots to empower knowledge workers, creative souls

News

Chilled beer, lunch, talking films: Anubhav Sinha unwinds with fellow directors

News

Allison Williams wants a sequel to surprise hit 'M3GAN'

News

Balakrishna celebrates Sankranti in Chandrababu's native village

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Bangladesh open tournament by stunning Australia, UAE begin with win over Scotland

News

James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat Malaysia 4-0 in opener

Technology

2022 was 5th warmest year on record, situation alarming: NASA

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US