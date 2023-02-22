scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PVL: Impressed by Hyderabad Black Hawks' Guru Prashanth, says star-shuttler Satwiksairaj

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) As the Hyderabad leg of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League came to a close, Indian ace shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who came to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium to watch every match in the city, praised the level of the volleyball being played in the tournament.

The volleyball league action will now shift to Kochi from Friday, with Calicut Heroes facing off against Chennai Blitz in the first game of the season.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad Black Hawks picked their third win in a row, defeating Bengaluru Torpedoes in a five-set thriller. Several stars from the city came to witness the thrilling volleyball action including the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor and the co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks Vijay Deverakonda.

Satwik, who was among the stars present to witness the match, talked about his love for the sport after the match. “In a way, I am related to the sport. My dad was a Volleyball player. I have always tried to incorporate the spirit of the game in my training sessions as well. I used to see how high these players would jump and the passion with which they win a point. I have tried inculcating all this whenever I am practicing and it has given me a lot of confidence.”

The 23-year-old shuttler, who along with his partner, Chirag Shetty, is the first men’s doubles pair from India to be ranked inside the top 10 of the BWF World Ranking, with a career-high ranking of 5, said that he is impressed with the performance of players in the Prime Volleyball League.

“It was an amazing week. I was here for every match. The atmosphere in the stadium was always so electrifying. It was lovely to see the fans enjoying watching their favourite team and players live in action,” the Andhra Pradesh-born athlete said.

“I was definitely impressed by SV Guru Prashanth of Hyderabad Black Hawks. The way he hits his smashes is a pure joy to watch. I have a soft corner for the Hyderabad franchise. I will support them whoever they are playing against. Beside this, there are also other players who I like watching play including Calicut Heroes’ Jerome Vinith and Kolkata Thunderbolts’ captain Ashwal Rai,” he added.

The shuttler also said that the league has provided a platform for the growth of volleyball in the country and said that other sports will take a learning from how this tournament has been conducted. “The league has provided a tremendous platform the players to showcase their skill and potential on a global level. The way the league has expanded just proves that the sport has a bright future going forward. I am sure that other sports league will take learning from this and give an opportunity and a platform for the future generation players,” he said.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
'We want to help kindle space interest in children: Jose Charles Martin (Interview)
Next article
Amandeep recovers on back nine to stretch lead to five shots in 4th leg of WPGT
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US