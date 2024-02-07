Rachin Ravindra refuses to share POTM award with Kane Williamson, says: ‘He's got 31 Test hundreds for my one’

Mount Maunganui, Feb 7 (IANS) New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra on Wednesday refused to share the Player of the Match award with Kane Williamson after New Zealand emerged victorious by 281 runs in the first Test against South Africa.

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Ravindra notched up an incredible 240 runs in New Zealand’s first innings total of 511, marking his maiden Test century. His monumental innings, which included a game-changing 232-run partnership with Williamson, propelled him into an elite club becoming only the fourth Kiwi batter who have converted a first Test ton into a double hundred.

“Nah, not at all. He’s got 31 Test hundreds for my one so I’m not giving that one. Any time you contribute to the win it makes you feel special. As long as you’re giving your best you’re made to feel you belong and it’s driven well by the coaching staff,” Ravindra said in the post-match presentation.

Despite his admiration for Williamson’s influence on his game, Ravindra’s refusal underscored his determination to carve his own path and make a mark in the cricketing world. His subdued celebrations, reminiscent of Williamson’s trademark humility, further emphasized the impact of the Kiwi captain on his approach to the game.

“He’s the influence so I guess that’s how it turned out,” he added.

Ravindra’s double century played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s commanding victory. New Zealand were struggling at 39/2 in their first innings when Ravindra and Williamson bailed them out of trouble. They dominated the rest of the contest and eventually won by a massive 281 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Reflecting on his performance, Ravindra rated his knock among his best, citing the time spent in the middle and the key partnerships built during the match.

“Feels good in any capacity to contribute to team victory, how difficult it is to be out there for four-five days and get the job done. I’ll rate this knock pretty high because of the time we spent out there and the partnerships we put out there for this win.”

In addition to his batting heroics, Ravindra also made significant contributions with the ball, claiming two crucial wickets in the first innings, including that of the well-set Keegan Petersen.

New Zealand now gear up for the second Test against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton, which begins on February 13.

–IANS

hs/