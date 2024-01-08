Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena becomes third Indian to achieve 9000 runs and 600 wickets domestic double

Alappuzha, Jan 8 (IANS) Jalaj Saxena, the 37-year-old Kerala all-rounder on Monday etched his name in Indian cricket folklore as he joined an illustrious club alongside Madan Lal and Vinoo Mankad, becoming only the third player to achieve the rare double of 9000 runs and 600 wickets in domestic cricket during the Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh.

In the Ranji Trophy Group B match against Uttar Pradesh that ended on Monday, Saxens claimed three wickets for 152 runs across two innings, which took his combined tally for First-class, List A and T20s to 602.

In 308 matches across three formats, the 37-year-old has scored 6574 runs in First-class, 2035 runs in List A and 661 runs in 70 T20 matches for a combined total of 9,270 runs.

Starting his career with Madhya Pradesh back in 2005, Saxena later shifted to Delhi before moving to Kerala in 2016.

Despite his consistently stellar performances in the domestic arena, Jalaj’s quest for an international cap remained unfulfilled. He has featured in 308 domestic matches over 15 years of his career.

With 50 wickets, Saxena also finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 season of Ranji Trophy.

The all-rounder’s versatility was evident not only in his extraordinary statistics but also in his transition from a fast-bowling all-rounder to a spin-bowling maestro.

Saxena’s adaptability showcased his cricketing acumen, contributing to his success as he embraced the challenges posed by different roles within the team.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Saxena donned the jerseys of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings. However, despite rubbing shoulders with the best in the T20 league, he often found himself on the fringe, missing out on significant playing time.

His IPL debut came for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in the 2021 season and it’s his only game so far.

As Jalaj Saxena gracefully walks into the pages of cricketing history, his legacy as one of the finest players in the Indian domestic circuit remains intact. The camaraderie of runs and wickets he amassed reflects not only his skill but also the passion and dedication he brought to the game.

–IANS/hs/bsk/