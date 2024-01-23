Rinku Singh added to India 'A' squad for 2nd 4-day match vs England Lions

Rising India batter Rinku Singh has been added to the India A squad for the unofficial four-day Test against the England Lions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Rinku comes on the back of fine performances in the shorter format. He also boasts a formidable first-class record, averaging 57.57 from 44 games.

The opening game against the England Lions was ended in a draw on Saturday. The 2nd Four-Day Test starts on January 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Rinku Singh

–IANS

bc/