scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

River Plate claim quarterfinal spot despite draw

River Plate advanced to the quarterfinals of the Argentine Primera Division's second stage with a goalless draw against Instituto.

By Agency News Desk
River Plate claim quarterfinal spot despite draw _pic courtesy news agency
River Plate claim quarterfinal spot despite draw _pic courtesy news agency

Buenos Aires, Nov 27 (IANS) River Plate advanced to the quarterfinals of the Argentine Primera Division’s second stage with a goalless draw against Instituto.

The Buenos Aires giants had 78 per cent of total possession and completed 633 passes compared to Instituto’s 191 at Estadio Libertadores de America, reports Xinhua.

But River lacked incisiveness in attack, forcing goalkeeper Manuel Roffo to make only four saves from 23 total attempts on goal.

The result ensures River finish second in the 14-team Group A with 24 points from 14 outings, two points behind leaders Huracan.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Huracan won 2-0 at Atletico Tucuman, Talleres Cordoba edged to a 3-2 win over Independiente, and Rosario Central prevailed 2-1 at Arsenal Sarandi.

–IANS

cs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aditi Ashok wins 2023 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana
Next article
Flamengo overwhelm America Mineiro to keep title hopes flickering
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US