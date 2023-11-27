River Plate claim quarterfinal spot despite draw

Buenos Aires, Nov 27 (IANS) River Plate advanced to the quarterfinals of the Argentine Primera Division’s second stage with a goalless draw against Instituto.

The Buenos Aires giants had 78 per cent of total possession and completed 633 passes compared to Instituto’s 191 at Estadio Libertadores de America, reports Xinhua.

But River lacked incisiveness in attack, forcing goalkeeper Manuel Roffo to make only four saves from 23 total attempts on goal.

The result ensures River finish second in the 14-team Group A with 24 points from 14 outings, two points behind leaders Huracan.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Huracan won 2-0 at Atletico Tucuman, Talleres Cordoba edged to a 3-2 win over Independiente, and Rosario Central prevailed 2-1 at Arsenal Sarandi.

