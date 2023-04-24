scorecardresearch
River Plate extend winning run to nine games

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, April 24 (IANS) Ezequiel Barco and Miguel Borja scored either side of halftime as leaders River Plate secured their ninth straight victory in Argentina’s Primera Division with a 2-0 defeat of Independiente.

Barco gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute when he fired a long-range effort into the top-right corner, reports Xinhua.

Independiente were reduced to 10 men after Damian Perez was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul on Nacho Fernandez.

Colombian striker Borja doubled the advantage with a low strike 10 minutes from time.

The result leaves River Plate with 33 points from 13 matches, six points ahead of second-placed San Lorenzo. Independiente are 26th, 23 points off the pace.

Earlier, Jorge Figal scored in the 100th minute to earn Boca Juniors a 2-2 draw at Rosario Central.

Lautaro Giaccone put Rosario Central ahead with a 25th-minute strike before Martin Payero equalized just after the hour.

Teenage striker Alejo Veliz restored the hosts’ lead shortly afterwards, but Figal netted in the last minute as Boca avoided a fourth consecutive defeat.

The result leaves Rosario Central fourth in the 28-team standings with 23 points, eight points ahead of 17th-placed Boca.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

