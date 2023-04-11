scorecardresearch
Rohit Sharma reveals Zinedine Zidane as one person he would like to meet

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) When Rohit Sharma was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 9.2 crore in 2011, little did the ‘Paltan’ know that that he would grow into becoming the most successful captains in IPL history.

After spending 12 years with the franchise, Rohit has become a stalwart of the Mumbai Indians team and has become a crowd favourite among the Mumbaikars.

Speaking to Star Sports, Rohit mentioned the one person who he wants to meet this lifetime.

“Zinedine Zidane. There is lots to ask him, how did he headbutt in that game? What made him do that? As a manager to Real Madrid how did he manage to pull those championship titles back-to-back with a lot of guys in his team at the end of their career. How did he manage to keep the consistency and get the best of the team in all the matches? These are the things I would ask him and maybe something more.”

Rohit further spoke on the places he likes to hang out at when he is in Mumbai “I use to hangout in a place at Borivali, not known to the world, but there’s a place in Borivali” he further spoke on which place has the best street food in Mumbai, “The place I like the most is Khau Galli which is between Cross Maidan and Aazad Maidan. I’ve spend so much time playing at Cross Maidan and Azad Maidan, that is the place we use to go a lot as kids and eat everything that was available there.”

Rohit also spoke on what he likes best about Mumbai, he said “I love monsoon in Mumbai, it is so beautiful. In the past few years, I haven’t got time in Mumbai, but I’ve spent my childhood in Mumbai, I know how monsoons are here and I love that.”

–IANS

cs

