scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Rohit to miss first ODI against Australia as selectors bring back Jadeja, Axar, Rahul

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first One-day International against Australia to be played in his hometown Mumbai on March 17 because of some family commitments, BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah informed on Sunday.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who led India in the last T20-I series against New Zealand, will lead the ODI side in Rohit’s absence, Shah said in a release on Sunday.

The selectors also called up left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after his brilliant bowling in the two Tests against Australia. Axar Patel and K.L Rahul, who were rested for the New Zealand ODIs, were also brought back as K.S Bharat and Shahbaz Ahmed were left out.

Mohd Shami and Mohd Siraj along with Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik and Jaydev Unadkat along with Hardik Pandya will comprise the pace bowling component while Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Jadeja are the spinners in the side.

The in-form Shubman Gill, who struck a double hundred in the series against Bangladesh, along with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have also found their place in the crucial series as India prepare for this year’s ODI World Cup at home.

The second and third ODIs of the series will be played at Visakhapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 2′).

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India retain K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Unadkat for 3rd, 4th Tests
Next article
Theatre chains to celebrate ‘Pathaan’ week!
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol

News

Theatre chains to celebrate ‘Pathaan’ week!

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India retain K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Unadkat for 3rd, 4th Tests

News

Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: Bikes are very integral part of my life

Technology

Google rolls out Memory, Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows

Technology

Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Technology

LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', improvement likely from Tuesday

Health & Lifestyle

India records over 15K organ transplants in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

'Zauq': A pioneer of poetic existentialism, not a Ghalib detractor (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: Told those three guys to keep calm, no need to change fields often, reveals Rohit Sharma

News

Rose Byrne reveals 'Insidious' was made in just '22 days for about $8.50'

Sports

Delhi win pushes India closer to spot in WTC Final, South Africa out of the race

News

Tanishaa Mukerji: 'Agni-Daah' is about social issues and problems affecting girl child

News

On Shivaji Jayanti, Sharad Kelkar recounts how Chhatrapati inspired him

News

'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter Andre contemplated semi-retirement at 50

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: If the guy has potential, he will get extended run, says Rohit on Rahul's poor run

Technology

WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

Technology

China's BYD to take on Tesla in luxury EV market

News

Pranali Rathod unveils upcoming twist post 6-year leap in ‘YRKKH’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US