Romario backs Diniz for vacant Brazil manager's job

Rio De Janeiro, May 9 (IANS) World Cup winner Romario has urged the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to appoint Fluminense boss Fernando Diniz as the national team manager.

Brazil have been searching for a new head coach since the departure of Adenor Bacchi, better known as Tite, after last year’s World Cup in Qatar, reports Xinhua.

“For me, Fernando Diniz is a perfect fit for the national team,” Romario, who is now a politician, told the Cheguei podcast on Monday.

“He has great intelligence and the issue of preparation is totally different in the national team, where he’ll have more time. If given the opportunity, I’m absolutely sure he’ll do a good job and set up a team that is much better tactically and more direct than in recent years.”

Diniz, who has also had spells in charge of Vasco da Gama, Santos, Sao Paulo and Athletico Paranaense, among other clubs, has built a reputation as a talented motivator who favors a fluid possession-based game.

The 49-year-old is among a long list of names linked with the vacant Brazil job. Others include Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, Abel Ferreira, Jorge Jesus and Dorival Junior.

Romario, who was a member of the Brazil team that won the 1994 World Cup in the United States, said the new Selecao manager should prioritize players under the age of 25.

