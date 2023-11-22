scorecardresearch
Rutuja Bhosale overcomes fever, Smriti Bhasin to enter pre-quarterfinals at ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour

India’s Rutuja Bhosale, playing her first professional event after her Asian Games gold medal

By Agency News Desk
Bengaluru, Nov 22 (IANS) India’s Rutuja Bhosale, playing her first professional event after her Asian Games gold medal, struggled with her health before scraping past her younger opponent Smriti Bhasin to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour.

In a first-round match, the third seed emerged a 6-4, 7-5 winner over Smriti.

The other seeded players also advanced to the last 16 stage with top seed Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan registering a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Ekaterina Yashina while second seed Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand breezed past host country’s Sharmada Balu 6-0, 6-1. Fifth seed Zhibek Kulambayeva faced a bit of resistance from Tanisha Kashyap before winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Thailand’s Punnin Kovapitukted, seeded eighth, almost blanked Saumya Vig 6-0, 6-1. IN a notable result of the day, Pranjala Yadlapalli coming back into action after 20 months, showed that she hadn’t lost the touch while vanquishing Vanshita Pathania in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

Rutuja who woke up with a mild fever, managed to take the court and looked in fine form and began with a break in the opening game and even went 2-0 up, holding her serve. The 27-year-old, with intermittent bouts of weakness which reflected flashes of brilliance, managed to hold her serve and so did her opponent as the lanky Rutuja took the first set 6-4.

The second set also began on a similar note with Rutuja taking a 3-1 leading, courtesy a break in the opening game. The 20-year-old Smriti with some good cross court shots took the fifth game and went on to win the next two games as well to take a lead for the first time in the match. However, it was short lived as Rutuja regained her composure to level at 5 and achieved the crucial break in the 11th game before serving out for the match.

“There were times when I just blanked out during the match,” admitted Rutuja who almost collapsed soon after the match. “It is good to be back on the professional circuit. The Asian Games victory has definitely boosted my confidence and my approach,” said Rutuja.

–IANS

cs/


