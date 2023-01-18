scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SA20: Aaron Phangiso was brilliant, says Abhinav Mukund

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Jan 18 (IANS) Joburg Super Kings registered their second win in SA20 as they defeated Pretoria Capitals by six runs.

Batting first, Leus du Plooy’s quickfire 75 took Super Kings to 168. Aaron Phangiso took over the proceedings for JSK in the second innings taking 4 for 32. James Neesham hit three back-to-back sixes in Phangiso’s over but the South African had the last laugh as he took Neesham’s wicket in the same over.

Former India opener and Viacom18 Sports expert Abhinav Mukund was impressed with Phangiso.

Speaking on Match Centre Live, Mukund said, “A huge movement in the game was caused by this man, Aaron Phangiso. I thought he was brilliant. He plays for the Highveld Lions in Joburg and hence played on this pitch for a very long time and he showed that. Inspite of Jimmy Neesham hitting him for three sixes, he came back and got his wicket.”

Mukund also referred to the match as one of the best contests of the tournament. “There were moments in the match when Pretoria Capitals were smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. Then, there was chaos, there was a run out and good catches. We had everything in this game, there was also an appeal for obstruction of field.”

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Krishna Bharadwaj to play a 17th century prince
Next article
Ali Fazal to star in ‘The Underbug’, a psychological thriller
This May Also Interest You
News

'King' Khan 'wanted to be an action hero' but missed the bus

News

Ali Fazal to star in ‘The Underbug’, a psychological thriller

News

Krishna Bharadwaj to play a 17th century prince

News

Jackie Shroff's intense look from 'Quotation Gang' has hues of grunge

News

Jackie Shroff's intense look from 'Quotation Gang' has hues of grunge

News

Priyanka Chopra says Pakistan's Oscar entry 'Joyland' is 'a must watch'

News

Tushar Kalia feels 'blessed' as he marries ladylove Triveni Barman

Technology

India IT spending to reach $110.3 bn in 2023 amid global slowdown

Technology

Twitter selling bird statue, other office assets

Technology

Fitbit to end Deezer, Pandora support from older devices

News

Will Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee announce 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' on 'BB16'?

News

Amala Paul 'denied' entry to Kerala temple, alleges religious discrimination

Sports

Kohli jumps to fourth, Siraj takes massive leap in latest ODI rankings

Technology

Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4: Report

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature folding lens camera

News

'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US