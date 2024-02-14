New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Former South Africa cricketer and South Africa 20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith lauded the league’s journey since its inception and how the SA20 has revived the sport in South Africa.

Season 2 of the SA20 recently concluded with Sunrisers Eastern Cape claiming the title yet gainst for the second time. The resounding success of SA20 marked a pivotal moment in the nation’s cricketing journey. Smith’s sentiments resonated deeply as he acknowledged the challenges cricket faced in the country over the years.

“I think we have to be honest, cricket lost its way in South Africa for a number of years, for various reasons, whether it was team performance, whether it was issues at a Cricket South Africa level. And I think for me it was great to see the spirit of back, when you think of rugby and football being popular, obviously at a national level they are, but for a domestic based tournament we have been able to smash numbers across the board and compete very well. So we’ve actually done better than other sports over the same period,” said Graeme Smith.

“So it’s hugely positive and for me just to see South African cricket back stronger, to see the people coming out, see the youngsters coming for the games, and the sport of cricket back in South Africa I think for me that’s a goosebump moment as we have set up the SA20 just to do that and I think we are well on the journey to getting people to love the game in South Africa again,” he added.

However, the SA20 emerged as a beacon of hope, igniting the cricketing spirit and captivating audiences both domestically and globally. The league’s ability to attract crowds, commercial interest, and enhance the quality of cricket was nothing short of phenomenal.

Reflecting on the stellar season, Smith highlighted the league’s exponential growth and its transformative effect on South African cricket. From elevating the standard of play to unearthing fresh talent, the SA20 has surpassed all expectations, establishing itself as a powerhouse in the cricketing world.

“The cricket was outstanding to watch. All cricket stats improved dramatically. Crowd numbers are up, commercial numbers are up, broadcast viewership numbers are up. So I think for us it was always going to be how we could grow into season 2. At the end of the last season, they were saying it was a one-hit wonder, but we are not. We have established ourselves as a very strong league now. In two years, we have been able to achieve, if I think about the number of players who have been a part of the SA20 now, I think we have seen the South African players get better and there’s a stronger crop of players now who are available for selection in the Proteas. I am very interested to see what type of squad they put together for the World Cup now after the SA20. So I think for all the facets that we wanted to create, we have certainly grown. Most of all, now that we have established ourselves as one of the strongest leagues in the world and we have ambitions to be the biggest league outside India, I think we have taken a big step in the right direction.”

Crucially, the SA20 has become a breeding ground for talent, providing a platform for young players to showcase their skills and vie for a spot in the Proteas squad. Smith emphasized the league’s role in nurturing talent at all levels, paving the way for a more competitive national team.

Looking ahead, Smith outlined the league’s ambitious goals and unwavering commitment to continuous improvement. As the SA20 sets its sights on future endeavors, it remains steadfast in its mission to elevate South African cricket to new heights of excellence.

“We are very satisfied with season 2. I think the feedback we received was incredible. For us it is always important to have perspective on how you can get better every year. I also think it’s important that we understand that so much work has gone into establishing the SA20 and putting South African cricket back on the map, that you must take those moments to reflect and be proud of what you’ve done but every year we want to get stronger, we want to get better. So we are an ambitious league, and I think in season 2 we have achieved a lot of our goals and established ourselves and we are very happy with what we have been able to achieve.”

The success of Season 2 of the Betway SA20 not only reaffirms South Africa’s position as a cricketing powerhouse but also underscores the league’s global impact and appeal. With its remarkable performances, talented players, and unwavering fan support, the SA20 stands poised to lead South African cricket into a new era of prosperity and success, reigniting the nation’s passion for the game.

–IANS

hs/