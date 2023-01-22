scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SA20: Joburg Super Kings win a last-ball thriller in Gqeberha

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The SA20 has once again delivered a thrilling climax with the Joburg Super Kings lifting themselves off the basement of the Betway SA20 table with a last ball victory over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at a heaving St George’s Park.

It was the home side that entered the contest on the back of three successive victories, but instead it was the Super Kings who finally found some form.

Sunrisers’ seam bowler Sisanda Magala went from hero to villain to within a matter of seconds. Magala was tasked with defending eight runs off the final over and was excellent with his first four deliveries by restricting the Super Kings to just three runs.

This left the Super Kings requiring five runs off the final two deliveries. Unfortunately for Magala, Leus du Plooy squeezed out his fifth delivery for a boundary to level the scores.

But to add to the drama Magala had over-stepped and the delivery was ruled a no-ball which took the Super Kings home with one ball to spare.

Du Plooy finished unbeaten on 47 off 40 delivers that helped the Super Kings pass the Sunrisers’ 127 all out.

The left-hander had precious little support besides captain Faf du Plessis’ 37.

The victory was though set up by an impressive Super Kings bowling unit that combined spin and pace to devastating effect.

Left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso, who is allowed to bowl after being reported for suspected illegal bowling action earlier in the week, delivered a Player of the Match performance of 4/20.

Phangiso was excellent from the outset when he removed top-scorer Adam Rossington (40) before getting stuck into the Sunrisers’ dangerous middle-order of Tristan Stubbs (4), JJ Smuts (22) and Marco Jansen (6).

Phangiso’s heroics exposed the Sunrisers’ tail that allowed fast bowler Gerald Coetzee (4/24) to run through it to dismiss the home team for a paltry 127 in 18.4 overs.

The Sunrisers tried valiantly with the ball through spinners Jon Jon Smuts (1/8) and Roelof van der Merwe (2/16), but it was ultimately in vain.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Rahm in shared lead as Asian star Tom Kim is in hunt at The American Express
Next article
Sonu Chandrapal explains how playing a comic character is challenging
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ILT20: Big-hitting Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US