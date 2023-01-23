scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SA20: Miller leads Royals to victory over Capitals

By News Bureau

Paarl, South Africa, Jan 23 (IANS) Paarl Royals captain David Miller came to the rescue as he helped his side defeat Pretoria Capitals by six wickets in their SA20 clash at Boland Park.

Miller belted an undefeated 28 runs to keep the Royals playoff qualification hopes alive.

The Capitals came into the match as favourites after the Centurion-based side sat at the top of the table following their victory over Durban’s Super Giants on Friday.

The visitors’ captain Wayne Parnell won the toss and decided to bat first in the final game in Paarl.

Capitals’ batters Kusal Mendis and Theunis de Bruyn scored 37 and 53 respectively as they helped the visitors post 158/6.

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi continued his good form with 1/19 from his allotted four overs, while Ferisco Adams claimed 2/38.

The chase started well for the home side, even though they lost both Jason Roy (21) and Wihan Lubbe (29) early, but that did not stop the Royals moving train.

Jos Buttler (37) and Dane Villas (24) then attempted to drive to the Cape Winelands train through the last stop.

Miller was next and he put up a brave fight in helping his side towards achieving the winning goal.

JP Duminy’s Royals charges now move up to third position with 13 points on the standings, while the Capitals remain in first place.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
ILT20: Rovman Powell, Joe Root power Dubai Capitals to 16-run victory
Next article
Google pauses green card applications from employees amid layoffs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Pakistan's mobile phone imports decline 66% in 1st half of FY 2023

Technology

Google pauses green card applications from employees amid layoffs

Sports

ILT20: Rovman Powell, Joe Root power Dubai Capitals to 16-run victory

Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts for group admins on iOS

Technology

Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea's cumulative Covid cases top 30 mn

Sports

Unbeaten Indian women's hockey team holds hosts South Africa 2-2

Sports

Hugo Calderano bags men's singles crown; China win four titles at WTT Contender Doha

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India coach Reid blames poor conversion of PCs, circle penetration, easy turnovers for defeat to New Zealand

Technology

Zomato CEO says aware of fraud at delivery agents' end, fixing it

Sports

ISL 2022-23: FC Goa register 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters, surge to fifth place

News

Jetshen Dohna Lama from Pakyong, Sikkim, is music's new 'Li'l Champ'

Sports

U-19 Women's T20 WC: Parshavi Chopra's sensational four-fer leads India to victory over Sri Lanka

Health & Lifestyle

Strong indications of AQI improvement, actions under Stage I & II to remain: CAQM

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea reports 16,624 Covid cases, lowest Sunday tally in 15 weeks

Sports

I-league: Luka helps RoundGlass Punjab FC breach Mohammedan's fortress, register 4-0 win

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Profligate India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out (Ld)

Sports

ILT20: Big-hitting Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US